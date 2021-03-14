Beyoncé Officially Has More Grammy Wins Than Any Other Performer

Beyoncé set history Sunday night at the 2021 Grammys, becoming the most Grammy-winning female artist in history and garnering more awards than any performer — male or female.

With 28 trophies, Beyoncé ties with 88-year-old producer Quicy Jones. Beyoncé earned her first Grammys in 2001 as a part of Destiny’s Child, when the group won for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals with “Say My Name.” She was 19 years old at the time.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time,” the singer said at the L.A. Convention Center. “So I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.” This is the first year that Beyoncé has attended the Grammys show since her critically acclaimed Lemonade lost in the Album of the Year category in 2017.

“This is so overwhelming, I’ve been working my whole life — since nine years old — and I can’t believe this happened on such a magical night,” she added.

Earlier in the night, after Megan Thee Stallion accepted the Best Rap Song award for “Savage” on which Bey is featured, host Trevor Noah stopped the duo from walking off stage — announcing that, with that win, the superstar’s 27 awards tied her with record-holder Alison Krauss. As Beyoncé won Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade” towards the end of the show, history was made.

The singer’s Best R&B Performance win was actually Beyoncé’s fourth award of the night. “Savage” also won for Best Rap Performance, and her own “Brown Skin Girl” won for Best Music Video.

Beyoncé earned her first nomination over 20 years ago, in 2000, with Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills.”