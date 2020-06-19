 Beyoncé Drops Surprise New Song 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth - Rolling Stone
Beyoncé Drops Surprise New Song ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

New track comes hours after singer announces a new initiative called “Black Parade” to support black-owned businesses

Beyoncé dropped her surprise new song “Black Parade” on Juneteenth, hours after the singer announced a new initiative of the same name to support black-owned businesses.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram.

“Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right.”

Soon after the announcement, Beyoncé released her new single “Black Parade,” the singer’s first new solo music since her contributions to The Lion King companion album The Gift in 2019. Beyoncé most recently appeared on a remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

Black Parade benefits BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund — administered by the National Urban League — to support black-owned small businesses in need.

The Black Parade site also provides a directory of Black-owned businesses ranging from art & design, restaurants, beauty products, lifestyle, wellness, bookstores and more.

In recent weeks, Beyoncé has penned open letter demanding justice in the deaths of both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

