Beyoncé Is Back With Her First New Song in Over a Year, ‘Be Alive’

Beyoncé is back with her first proper solo song of the year, “Be Alive,” which appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming movie King Richard.

The track — which Beyoncé crafted with producer/songwriter Dixson — moves with a powerful drum stomp, little guitar licks and grizzly bass moving below, and Beyoncé’s mighty voice flying high up top: “It feels so good to be alive,” she sings on the chorus, “Got all my sisters by my side/Couldn’t wipe this black off if I tried/That’s why I lift my hеad with pride/Now we’re sitting on top of thе world again.”

“Be Alive” was previously teased in a trailer for King Richard, which was released back in October. The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, father and coach of future tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. The film, which was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is set to arrive in theaters Nov. 19.

Last year, Beyoncé released the one-off single, “Black Parade,” as well the visual album, Black Is King, which served as a companion to her 2019 soundtrack for the live-action lion king remix, The Lion King: The Gift.