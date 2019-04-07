Beyonce, Netflix Team for Coachella 2018 Concert Film ‘Homecoming’

Beyoncé’s instant-classic headlining set at the 2018 Coachella festival will be the focus of an upcoming documentary titled Homecoming. The concert film will premiere on Netflix on April 17th in the lull between Coachella 2019’s first and second weekends.

Netflix teased Homecoming – a nod to the collegiate undertones of the Coachella performance, including Beyoncé’s Beta Delta Kappa sorority and a full marching band – on social media on Sunday. Earlier this year, the singer, through her BeyGood initiative, announced the Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

The tease, which borrows its yellow color and typography from Beyoncé’s Coachella wardrobe, came days after Us Weekly reported that the superstar teamed with Netflix for a Coachella documentary; according to that report, the film will feature Beyoncé’s performance, which live-streamed, as well as unseen footage. (Rolling Stone has not independently confirmed that any unseen footage will be used in the film.)

Reps for Netflix and Beyoncé did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Rolling Stone wrote of the legendary performance, “Bey’s Saturday night set was a glowing retrospective of a 20-year pop career that remains on a steady crescendo. This was not just a crash course in her own catalog, but in that of the black musical tradition.” The headlining set – a year in the making after Beyoncé postponed her 2017 Coachella gig due to her pregnancy – also featured a Destiny’s Child reunion.