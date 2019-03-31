Watch Beyonce’s Inspiring NAACP Image Awards Speech

Beyoncé delivered a heartwarming speech after accepting the 2019 Entertainer of the Year Award at the NAACP Image Awards Saturday night.

Before beginning her speech at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, she told the audience she wrote her thoughts down ahead of time. The speech also served as a tribute to her fellow nominees, Chadwick Boseman, LeBron James, Regina King, and Ryan Coogler.

“Regina King, I love you so much. You taught us patience, persistence, and how to be masterful in your craft. Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to see themselves as kings. LeBron James has taught us strength of all forms in leading by example and providing education for our kids. Ryan Coogler tells our story in a way that celebrates our history and proved that we do have power at the box office, and I’m honored to be included among all of you and to be a part of a vital, thriving, beautiful community. Thank you so much, NAACP, God bless you. I hope ya’ll had a great night,” the singer told the audience.

Also at the NAACP Image Awards, Jay-Z also received the President’s Award, delivering his speech with a quote from “our very humble and kindhearted president…Abraham Lincoln.” The quote he referenced was: “It’s not the amount of years in your life, it’s about the life in your years that count in the end.”

It’s been a busy week for the musical power couple who also accepted the Vanguard Award from GLAAD on Thursday night at the organization’s 30th annual Media Awards. In a speech, Jay-Z honored his mother Gloria Carter, a lesbian whose story was featured on the rapper’s single “Smile.” Beyoncé paid tribute to her uncle who passed away from HIV.