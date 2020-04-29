 Beyoncé Flexes on Remix of Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' - Rolling Stone
Beyoncé Flexes on Remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’

“Talkin’ to myself in the mirror like/’Bitch you my boo,'” Beyoncé sings on empowering duet

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Beyoncé amps up Megan Thee Stallion’s recent hit “Savage” even more with a fun and flouncy remix. Their share of proceeds from the track will benefit their shared hometown of Houston through the organization Bread of Life. 

The “Savage Remix” feels like it was always meant to be a duet between the pair, with Beyoncé offering up multiple verses as well as some vocal runs that seamlessly blend with the smooth beat. On her verses, Yoncé smoothly raps and name-checks TikTok, where the original song took off, OnlyFans and her mom Tina Knowles.

Staying in line with Megan’s original version, the song remains a self-empowerment anthem. “Talkin’ to myself in the mirror like/’Bitch you my boo,'” the Grammy winner sings angelically. The song was first released as a Tidal Exclusive but premiered on YouTube Thursday afternoon with an animated visualizer featuring a horse and a “Welcome to Houston” sign.

“Savage Remix” is Beyoncé’s first new song since her Lion King companion album The Gift. For Megan, “Savage” follows a busy few years. The track was featured on her EP Suga, which came out in March. It followed the 2019 mixtape Fever

In This Article: Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion

