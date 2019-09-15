Beyonce Announces ‘Making the Gift’ TV Special

Beyoncé and ABC surprised fans Sunday with the announcement of Making the Gift, a behind-the-scenes special documenting the making of her recent The Lion King companion album The Gift.

Like the surprise arrivals of Beyoncé’s self-titled album, the Carters’ Everything Is Love and her Homecoming special, Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift arrives with little warning: The special will air Monday night at 10 p.m. following Dancing With the Stars on ABC, or “ABeyC” as the network branded itself Sunday.

According to the 30-second trailer, the special promises to provide an “intimate” look at the creation of every song on The Gift, which features guests like Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z, co-star Childish Gambino and an impressive roster of emerging African musicians. The preview also shows exclusive footage of the making of the The Gift‘s music videos, recording sessions and more.