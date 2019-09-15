Beyonce Announces ‘Making the Gift’ TV Special

Beyoncé and ABC surprised fans Sunday with the announcement of Making the Gift, a behind-the-scenes special documenting the making of her recent The Lion King companion album The Gift.
Like the surprise arrivals of Beyoncé’s self-titled album, the Carters’ Everything Is Love and her Homecoming special, Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift arrives with little warning: The special will air Monday night at 10 p.m. following Dancing With the Stars on ABC, or “ABeyC” as the network branded itself Sunday.
According to the 30-second trailer, the special promises to provide an “intimate” look at the creation of every song on The Gift, which features guests like Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z, co-star Childish Gambino and an impressive roster of emerging African musicians. The preview also shows exclusive footage of the making of the The Gift‘s music videos, recording sessions and more.
ABeyC activated. @Beyonce Presents: #MakingTheGift. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/suKar1CcQ4
— ABeyC (@ABCNetwork) September 15, 2019