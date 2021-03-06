 Beyoncé Remembers Late Fan Lyric Chanel With Tribute Medley - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Watch UFC 259 Online: Live Stream Blachowicz vs. Adesanya on ESPN+
Home Music Music News

Beyoncé Remembers Late Fan Lyric Chanel With Tribute Medley

13-year-old Instagram sensation died Friday following two-year battle with brain cancer

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Beyoncé paid tribute to a young fan who lost her battle with cancer with a video Friday featuring an a cappella medley dedicated to the late Lyric “Yhung” Chanel.

The 13-year-old Chanel died Friday following a two-year battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma; Chanel’s fight against the disease and her positivity in the face of the diagnosis made her an Instagram sensation and garnered support from artists like Beyoncé (who sent Chanel flowers in September 2020) and Cardi B, Billboard reports.

In Beyoncé’s tribute to Chanel, videos from the girl’s Instagram were strung together with Beyoncé accompanying the footage with a voice-only medley of “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo” and “Love on Top.” On the latter track, Beyoncé changed the “baby” to “”Lyric it’s you/You’re the one I love/And you’re the one I need/You’re the only thing I see/Come on Lyric it’s you.”

The singer added to Chanel at the end of the tribute, “I love you with all my heart.”

In This Article: Beyonce

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.