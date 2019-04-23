Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Finally Joins Spotify and Apple Music

Three years after its release, Beyonce’s Lemonade album has been added to streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. Previously, in order to hear the album or watch the accompanying film fans to be subscribers to TIDAL, the music service co-owned by Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The streaming version of the 13-track, Grammy-winning album includes an original demo version of “Sorry.” Lemonade, which dropped exactly three years ago, features guest appearances by The Weeknd, James Blake and Kendrick Lamar.

Last week Beyonce released her Netflix concert film Homecoming, which showcases the singer preparing to headline Coachella in 2018. An accompanying live album, titled Homecoming: The Live Album, dropped simultaneously, featuring 38 of the singer’s hits, as well as two bonus studio tracks. Homecoming: The Live Album is already available on streaming services, including Spotify.