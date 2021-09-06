New Beyoncé Song to Appear in Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’

A new Beyoncé song, “Be Alive,” appears at the end of upcoming Venus and Serena Williams biopic King Richard. The movie, which stars Will Smith as the tennis pros’ father, uses “Be Alive” during its closing credits.

According to the Los Angeles Times, which reviewed the film at the Telluride Film Festival this weekend, “Be Alive” was written by the singer along with DIXSON specifically for the film.

“That means that Beyoncé will perform at the Oscars next year,” the review notes. “There’s no way the academy is snubbing her again after the whole fiasco over “Spirit,” her sweeping anthem from The Lion King that somehow failed to earn a nod because voters couldn’t stop themselves from giving Diane Warren another nomination.”

King Richard follows Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena, as he helps to coach the Compton-raised sisters into tennis stars. The sisters, along with sister Isha Price, serve as executive producers on King Richard, which Warner Bros. says “highlights one father’s relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game.”

In addition to Smith, King Richard stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams and Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen, and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci.

The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, will arrive in both theaters and on HBO Max on November 19th.