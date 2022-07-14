Beyoncé Joins TikTok and Shares First Video Thanking Fans for Releasing the ‘Wiggle’

Beyoncé isn’t two years late to TikTok, everyone else was just early. On Thursday, Queen Bey made her debut on the video-sharing platform to celebrate her single “Break My Soul” and thank fans for posting videos using her new track.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” the singer wrote. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL!”

She signed the caption, “Love B.” The clip featured a wide array of creators who enjoyed the track by posting dance videos to the track, including one American Sign Language creator, another who said they were on the way to quit their job because of the song’s lyrics, and cameos from Drag Race icon Shangela and rap queen Cardi B.

And, of course, Beyoncé gave all the people in the video credit in the comments, tagging every single one. At the time of publication, two hours after she shared her TikTok, Beyoncé had already garnered 3.3 million followers.

“Break My Soul” is Beyoncé’s first single off of her new album Renaissance, due at the end of this month, following 2016’s Lemonade.

In a British Vogue cover story, the music of Renaissance was described as “Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.”