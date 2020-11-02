Beyoncé Shows Support for Joe Biden Ahead of Election Day

Beyoncé expressed her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in an Instagram video posted Monday, November 2nd, the day before the 2020 elections.

The musician posted a boomerang clip in which she wears a Biden/Harris face mask and tips her hat. The caption — “Come thru, Texas! #Vote” — was specifically targeted at voters in her home state, which has a decent chance of flipping to the Democrats for the first time in a presidential election since 1976.

Beyoncé also shared another get-out-the-vote post, where she encouraged people voting with absentee ballots to drop them in a ballot box rather than a postal box to ensure that they’re counted.

Throughout 2020, Beyoncé has been supporting her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, in her efforts to shore up voter protections ahead of the 2020 election. Knowles-Lawson has been heavily involved with the organization, And I Still Vote, writing an open letter to Senate leaders back in June urging them to pass a Covid-19 relief bill that included significant funding to ensure voting would be safe and accessible during the pandemic. Beyoncé and her sister Solange were among the letters many signees.

Beyoncé released her most recent project, Black Is King, in July, crafting new visuals to complement the music on her 2019 record, The Lion King: The Gift.