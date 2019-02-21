Beyonce, Jay-Z Pay Tribute to Meghan Markle During Brit Awards Acceptance Speech

Beyoncé and Jay-Z won the 2019 Brit Award for Best International Group on Wednesday. Though the Carters were not present in person to accept their award, they recorded a clever acceptance speech in a video that paid tribute to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, the American wife who is married to Prince Harry.

“Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honor. You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love,” Beyoncé said while holding the trophy and referencing the couple’s recent collaborative album. “Thank you.” Jay-Z jokingly deadpanned, “You’re welcome.”

The pair flanked a regal portrait of the royal Markle on the wall behind them. After delivering their brief acceptance speech, the two turned to face the portrait, mirroring their famous stance by the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris, France, in their “Apeshit” video.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram, highlighting their homage to Markle in their acceptance speech as well as thanking the Brits for bestowing an award to Destiny’s Child in 2002 (they also received the International Group award). “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”