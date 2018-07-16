Watch Beyonce, Jay-Z Screen France’s World Cup Win During Final Paris Concert

Beyoncé and Jay-Z offered French fans the ultimate opening act at their final show in Paris by screening France’s World Cup victory. Before taking the stage at Stade de France, the Carters showed the match on massive screens, so fans could still watch the epic victory.

In SB Nation’s video of the event, fans cheer wildly throughout the venue as they watch their national team defeat Croatia 4-2, marking the country’s first World Cup victory since 1998. After the win, the crowd sang along to Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” which erupted through the PA.

Beyoncé hyped the show on Instagram, calling the Parisians “one of the best audiences so far” on their all-star “On the Run II” tour, which promotes their recently issued collaborative LP, Everything is Love. The trek’s North American leg launches July 25th in Cleveland, Ohio and concludes October 4th in Seattle, Washington.