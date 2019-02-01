×
RS Daily News: Beyonce and Jay-Z, Celine Dion, Sarah Sanders, ‘Bae’ From O.T. Genasis

In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Charles Holmes checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

  1. Fans invited to win lifetime Beyoncé and Jay-Z tickets for becoming vegan
  2. Celine Dion biopic, The Power of Love, in the works
  3. No more “Batfleck“: Ben Afleck is passing the torch to a new generation of Bruce Waynes
  4. Sarah Sanders: God ‘wanted Donald Trump to become president’
  5. Song of the Day: O.T. Genasis, “Bae”

Tune in each day for a new episode.

