Beyoncé Shares Plans for Music and Farming

The next chapter of Beyoncé’s life will be filled with hemp, honey, and music, she revealed in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

With her 40th birthday quickly approaching, the record-breaking multi-hyphenate discussed what she’s learned about holistic well-being. She says that on 2018’s On the Run II tour, she began using CBD to cope with insomnia, soreness, and inflammation. She’s such a fan that she’s building a hemp farm, she told the magazine, along with a honey farm. Last year, Beyoncé told British Vogue she had two beehives that produced hundreds of jars of honey annually, which she used to tend to her two daughters’ severe allergies.

All the while, Beyoncé has been working on music, too. She stopped short of saying when it will be released but shared her impetus for creating. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she said. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.”

In the interview, she also reflected on her past, particularly the I Am…Sasha Fierce era that gave us “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” one of the greatest music videos of all time. Bey weighed in specifically on why the iconic video was shot in black and white after an analytics agency told her images only sell if they’re in color.

“​​That was ridiculous,” she said. “It pissed me off that an agency could dictate what my fans wanted based on a survey. Who did they ask? How is it possible to generalize people this much? Are these studies accurate? Are they fair? Are all the people I’m trying to uplift and shine a light on included? They’re not.”

She decided to make much of the artwork for the era black and white, and the album became her biggest commercial success to date. “I try to keep the human feeling and spirit and emotion in my decision-making,” the star added.