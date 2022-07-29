Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Has Officially Arrived

Bow down, bitches. Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. On Friday, Queen Bey released her long-awaited LP, filled with dance-ready singles, experimental sounds, and sexy lyrics.

The official album release comes as audio files of the LP were leaked online three days prior after some social media users in Europe posted photos from record stores where CD copies were mistakenly offered for sale before the album’s official release.

The experimental LP opens with a vogue-ready intro before Beyoncé declares on “I’m That Girl:” “I pull up in these clothes, look so good. Because I’m in that hoe/You know all these songs sound good because I’m on that hoe/Deadass.” The album transitions into the tropical, runway-ready “Cozy” before dancefloor-made “Alien Superstar,” where Beyoncé sings, “No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted. I’m contradicted. Keep him addicted.”

Bey funks it up with sexy “Cuff It,” jazzy “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and disco-infused “Virgo’s Groove.” She delivers her signature R&B-meets-hip-hop on “Church Girl.” “PURE / HONEY” is a ball scene-ready single as she sings, “It should cost a billion to look this good.” And she samples Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” on “Summer Renaissance.”

Beyoncé gave fans a first taste of the album when she released the first single, “Break My Soul.” She announced the album’s tracklist last week, days after sharing the LP’s cover art and details about writing the LP.

Captioning the cover image, which features a photo of Beyoncé riding a ghost-like horse and staring intently into the camera while nearly nude, she wrote, “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

Beyoncé continued by saying that creating the LP became a “beautiful journey of exploration” and that she hopes her fans enjoy the new music as much as she does. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha!” she wrote. “And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance is the official followup to Lemonade, which she released in 2016. Since then, however, she dropped Everything Is Love with Jay-Z, the Homecoming record from her Coachella performance, and The Gift, the companion LP for The Lion King film. (Rolling Stone ranked her 70 best songs ahead of the new album’s release.)