Beyonce, Donald Glover Tease ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ Duet in ‘Lion King’ Clip

Beyoncé and Donald Glover tease their “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” duet in the latest sneak peek at the upcoming live-action The Lion King remake.

The teaser clip – featuring the chorus from the eagerly awaited rendition of Beyoncé and Childish Gambino tackling the Grammy-winning Elton John/Tim Rice classic – leaked earlier in the week and went viral thanks to social media. However, Beyoncé finally posted the official version of the ad Sunday on her YouTube account.

The “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” teaser arrives just a few weeks after The Lion King gave moviegoers a preview of Beyoncé voicing the lioness Nala; Glover portrays the older Simba in the remake of the 1994 Disney animated film. Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Eric André, Billy Eichner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard and, reprising his role from the original, James Earl Jones all lend their voices to the Jon Favreau-helmed film.

The Lion King arrives in theaters July 19th, almost 25 years to the day that the original film opened in 1994.