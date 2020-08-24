Beyoncé Drops ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Video Featuring Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland

On the heels of her visual album Black Is King, Beyoncé has shared the stunning video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

The track features her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, WizKid and Saint Jhn. For the video — directed by Jenn Nkiru — they’re joined by Naomi Campbell, actress Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé’s fellow Destiny’s Child.

The striking visual clocks in at just over six minutes, featuring debutantes in elegant gowns. “Pose like a trophy when they Naomi walking/She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin,” Beyoncé sings. “Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in/Drip broke the levy when my Kelly’s Rowland.”

Beyoncé dropped the video on Good Morning America on Monday, accompanied by a statement. “It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown,” she said. “We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light — Jenn Nkiru came up with the black debutantes. It was important that we are all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.” Added Nkiru: “My greatest inspiration comes from black people, specifically black women.”

The 85-minute Black Is King arrived on Disney + last month. Based on the music from The Lion King: the Gift (the soundtrack to the 2019 remake of The Lion King), it marks Beyoncé’s third visual album, following 2013’s Beyoncé and 2016’s Lemonade. Ahead of its release, she dropped the video for “Already,” which features Major Lazer and Shatta Wale.