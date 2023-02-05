Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Record for Most Wins in History

Beyoncé is now the most decorated Grammy winner in the awards show history with 32 wins. Before even getting to the Big Four categories, Queen Bey broke the record, previously held by Georg Solti, as she won the award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.

“I’m trying to not be too emotional and just receive this tonight,” she said on stage, accepting the award from presenter James Corden in a custom Gucci metallic silver gown. The entire audience stood up as she hugged Jay-Z and took the stage.

“I’d like to thank my uncle Jonny, who’s not here,” she said, taking a pause. “But he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents: my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me.”

She added: “I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community, for your love, and for inventing this genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”

Beyoncé’s shout-out of her uncle Jonny was extra special as her late uncle helped introduce her to much of the sonic influences on Renaissance. He was “the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she said when announcing her LP.

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you,” she wrote at the time.

Earlier in the night, she won the award for Best R&B Song for "Cuff It," though she was not there (yet) to receive the award. Two more awards were presented to Queen Bey during the pre-Grammy premiere ceremony, as "Break My Soul" won for Best Dance/Electronic Record, and "Plastic Off the Sofa" won for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Beyoncé’s first Grammy win came in 2001 with Destiny’s Child, when the girl group won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group and Best R&B Song for “Say My Name.” She later won her first Grammy as a soloist when Dangerously in Love won for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2004.

She has also won Grammys for songs including “Single Ladies,” “Halo,” “Black Parade,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Love on Top,” and “Formation.”