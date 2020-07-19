 Beyoncé Details 'Black Is King' Visual Album, Shares New Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Trailers of the Week: 'Feels Good Man,' 'Idiot Prayer,' 'Project Power' and More Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Beyoncé Details ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album, Shares New Trailer

Film written, directed and executive produced by singer and inspired by The Lion King: The Gift arrives July 31st on Disney+

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Beyoncé has shared the new trailer for Black Is King, her new visual album inspired by The Lion King: The Gift and arriving on Disney+ on July 31st.

“You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be, both unique and familiar,” Beyoncé says in voiceover. “To be one and the same, and still unlike any other.”

Black Is King arrives two weeks after the one-year anniversary of The Lion King’s theatrical release. “The film reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” Disney said.

As seen in the trailer, Black Is King will feature guests Jay-Z, fellow Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech and many of the artists that appear on The Gift album.

Beyoncé’s collaborators on the project include her frequent music video director Jake Nava, Pierre Debusschere, “This Is America” creative director Ibra Ake, filmmakers Blitz Bazawule, Emmanuel Adjei, Dikayl Rimmasch and Jenn Nkiru and Beyoncé’s longtime collaborator Kwasi Fordjour. Beyoncé is credited as writer, director and executive producer on the visual album.

Related

watch beyonce black is king disney plus
Beyoncé to Release New Visual Album 'Black Is King' on Disney+
'The Lion King: The Gift' Is Beyonce's Love Letter to Blackness

Related

Commencement Speeches That Never Fail to Inspire
Future Tense: The 20 Best Time-Travel Movies

In addition to its July 31st premiere on Disney+, the film also secured a distribution deal that will allow for its showing on much of the African continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Namibia, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Somalia, Benin, Congo, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Gabon, Cape Verde and more.

“The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne,” Disney previously said of Black Is King.

 “These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

In This Article: Beyonce, Disney Plus

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.