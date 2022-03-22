 Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Finneas to Perform During Oscars - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist
Home Music Music News

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas to Perform Best Original Songs Nominations During Oscars

Sunday’s ceremony will also feature performances by Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas to Perform Nominated Original Songs During OscarsBeyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas to Perform Nominated Original Songs During Oscars

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP; Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/AP

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra have been tapped to perform this year’s Best Original Songs nominations during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. The 94th Oscars will broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Beyoncé will deliver “Be Alive” from King Richard with music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé. Billie Eilish and Finneas will perform “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film No Time to Die, which the brother-sister duo wrote. Reba McEntire will sing “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, which was written by Diane Warren (who is vying for her first win; this is her 13th Oscar nomination). Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, featuring music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from Belfast is also up for Best Original Song, and the musician was invited to perform it as well. However, he will not be attending the event “due to his tour schedule” per a statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In This Article: 2022 Oscars, Academy Awards, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Diane Warren, Finneas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oscars, Reba McEntire, Sebastian Yatra

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.