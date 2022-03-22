Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas to Perform Best Original Songs Nominations During Oscars

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra have been tapped to perform this year’s Best Original Songs nominations during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. The 94th Oscars will broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Beyoncé will deliver “Be Alive” from King Richard with music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé. Billie Eilish and Finneas will perform “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film No Time to Die, which the brother-sister duo wrote. Reba McEntire will sing “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, which was written by Diane Warren (who is vying for her first win; this is her 13th Oscar nomination). Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, featuring music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” from Belfast is also up for Best Original Song, and the musician was invited to perform it as well. However, he will not be attending the event “due to his tour schedule” per a statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.