Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Two Jonny Greenwood Scores Among Oscars Shortlists

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists for Original Song and Original Score vying for Oscars nominations consideration. As Variety reports, the next phase of voting begins on Jan. 27 and ends Feb. 1. The official nominees for all the categories will be announced on Feb. 8.

A total of 84 songs were eligible in the Original Songs category, and 15 comprise the shortlist. The Original Song category pits couple Beyoncé (“Be Alive”) against Jay-Z (“Guns Go Bang”). Billie Eilish with brother Finneas’ “No Time to Die,” Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi’s “Just Look Up,” Brian Wilson and Jim James’ “Right Where I Belong,” and SZA’s version of “The Anonymous Ones” also made the shortlist cut. U2 is in consideration for their third nomination with “Your Song Saved My Life.” The band was previously nominated for 2003’s “The Hands That Built America” from Gangs of New York and 2014’s “Ordinary Love” from Mandela: Walk to Freedom. Perennially in consideration, Diane Warren is vying for her 13th Oscar nomination (no win to date; perhaps this will be Lucky 13), making the shortlist with “Somehow You Do,” sung by Reba McEntire.

Meanwhile, on the Original Score end, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood garnered two on the shortlist: The Power of the Dog and Spencer. Another double nomination in the category goes to Oscar winner Hans Zimmer for Dune and No Time to Die.

Original Song Shortlist

“So May We Start?” from Annette — Ron Mael, Russell Mael

“Down to Joy” from Belfast — Van Morrison

“Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road — Brian Wilson, Jim James

“Automatic Woman” from Bruised — H.E.R. (other songwriters to be added)

“Dream Girl” from Cinderella — Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

“Beyond the Shore” from CODA — Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries

“The Anonymous Ones” from Dear Evan Hansen — Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg

“Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up — Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Tara Stinson

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days — Diane Warren

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall — Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

“Be Alive” from King Richard — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing 2 — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.

Original Score Shortlist

Being the Ricardos — Daniel Pemberton

Candyman — Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Don’t Look Up — Nicholas Britell

Dune — Hans Zimmer

Encanto — Germaine Franco

The French Dispatch — Alexandre Desplat

The Green Knight — Daniel Hart

The Harder They Fall — Jeymes Samuel

King Richard — Kris Bowers

The Last Duel — Harry Gregson-Williams

No Time to Die — Hans Zimmer

Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood

Spencer — Jonny Greenwood

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Carter Burwell