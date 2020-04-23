Beyoncé Details $6 Million COVID-19 Relief Effort

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation has announced a new initiative to provide relief and assistance to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BeyGOOD partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Start Small fund and will provide $6 million to various organizations. “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis,” the BeyGOOD Foundation said in a statement.

To assist its efforts, BeyGOOD has formed a national partnership with UCLA, which is offering a COVID-19 Care Package that “includes resources and tools designed to lift moods and ease anxiety and depression” during the pandemic. BeyGOOD is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit. Additional support will go to local organizations like United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25, Dia De La Mujer Latina and World Central Kitchen.

Beyoncé recently made a surprise appearance on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong, where she sang the “When You Wish Upon a Star” and dedicated the performance to “all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe.”