 Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Details $6 Million COVID-19 Relief Effort - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Henry Jamison Teams With Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste for Swooning New Song 'Green Room' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Beyoncé Details $6 Million COVID-19 Relief Effort

BeyGOOD Foundation will support groups providing mental health and medical services to essential workers

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beyonce Knowles

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation will provide $6 million to organizations providing services to essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation has announced a new initiative to provide relief and assistance to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BeyGOOD partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Start Small fund and will provide $6 million to various organizations. “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis,” the BeyGOOD Foundation said in a statement.

To assist its efforts, BeyGOOD has formed a national partnership with UCLA, which is offering a COVID-19 Care Package that “includes resources and tools designed to lift moods and ease anxiety and depression” during the pandemic. BeyGOOD is also partnering with the National Alliance in Mental Illness to offer local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit. Additional support will go to local organizations like United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25, Dia De La Mujer Latina and World Central Kitchen.

Beyoncé recently made a surprise appearance on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong, where she sang the “When You Wish Upon a Star” and dedicated the performance to “all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Beyonce, coronavirus, covid-19

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.