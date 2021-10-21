Hear Beyoncé’s New Song ‘Be Alive’ in Venus and Serena Williams’ Biopic Trailer

Beyoncé’s new song “Be Alive” is featured in the new trailer for King Richard, the Venus and Serena Williams-executive produced biopic about the tennis champions’ lives featuring Will Smith as their father Richard.

“Can’t nobody knock it if they try,” Beyoncé belts on the percussive piano ballad about taking pride in the hard-won battles and work it takes to get to the top amidst adversity. “Do you know how much we have pride?/How hard we have to try?”

In the new trailer, Richard coaches a young Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) as naysayers question his training methods. Still, others see the sisters’ future as two of the greatest athletes to ever hit a court.

“Richard, I’m impressed. I think you might just have the next Michael Jordan,” Richard is told. “Oh no brother man, I gots me the next two,” Richard quips.

King Richard, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, will arrive in both theaters and on HBO Max on November 19th.