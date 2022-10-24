Beyoncé Quietly Confirmed Summer 2023 ‘Renaissance’ Tour at Charity Auction

Beyoncé quietly announced the highly-anticipated tour in support of her seventh studio album Renaissance randomly during the 2022 Wearable Art Gala over the weekend. Without an explicit announcement, the live shows were confirmed to be scheduled for next summer when the charity auction began taking bids for an elaborate concert ticket package valued at $20,000. One attendee reportedly forked over between $45,000 and $50,000 for two concert tickets, plus travel accommodations and a backstage tour for the 2023 Renaissance tour.

“Valued at a total of $20,000, United [Airlines] x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyoncé on her ‘Renaissance’ tour starting in the summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world,” the package description shared with attendees read. “This prize is complete with 2 first-class international United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina [Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé’s mother].”

Beyoncé was in attendance at the inaugural event held in Santa Monica over the weekend, as were Jay-Z and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. Helmed by Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson, both WACO founders and co-artistic directors, the Wearable Art Gala tapped Keke Palmer as host and featured special performances from Andra Day and Chloe x Halle. Honoree Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Quinta Brunson, and Michelle Williams were also present.

The gala featured the theme “Harlem Nights,” calling back to the Harlem Renaissance, which was defined by a revival of Black art and culture in the 1920s and 1930s. Beyoncé has made quiet references back to the time period’s influence in the few visuals she has shared since the release of Renaissance. With no official music videos, even for the chart-topping lead single “Break My Soul,” the singer recently shared the Mark Romanek-directed visual for “Summer Renaissance” as part of her partnership with Tiffany & Co. for the company’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign.

