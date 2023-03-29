Bettye LaVette Has No ‘Plan B’ for Self-Titled New Album

Legendary singer-songwriter Bettye LaVette announced her upcoming new album, titled LaVette!, and released its lead single, “Plan B,” on Wednesday. The icon also shared dates for a U.S. summer tour, starting with Seattle, Washington on June 20.

LaVette! is produced by Steve Jordan for his label with Meegan Voss, Jay-Vee Records. Jordan also drums on the album and brought together a host of musicians for the project, featuring Pino Palladino on bass, Larry Campbell and Chris Bruce on guitars, and Leon Pendarvis on keyboard. “When I prepare a band for her, I make sure we have it together. When she joins us, we’re only gonna get one or two takes, because she puts her heart and soul into each performance,” said Jordan in a statement.

Guests on the record include John Mayer, Jon Batiste, Anthony Hamilton, Steve Winwood, Ray Parker Jr., Rev. Charles Hodges, James Carter, and Pedrito Martinez.

“Danglin’ on a string, mumblin’ a prayer/My mojo’s busted, and I ain’t got a spare,” sings LaVette on “Plan B,” who reminds us, “I might be crazy, but at least I’m free/But I ain’t worried ’bout it. I ain’t got no Plan B.” The powerhouse new track sets the icon’s signature voice against a soulful, blues guitar.

“I ain’t got no f*cking other plan,” LaVette said in a press release when remarking on her storied 61-year career, which began in 1960’s Detroit and resurged in the mid-2000’s with I’ve Got My Own Hell to Raise. LaVette! is set to release June 16, just four days before her summer tour kicks off.

The Blues Hall of Famer worked with songwriter Randall Bramblett for the new record. “I think he’s the best songwriter I’ve heard in the past 30 years,” said LaVette.

"I'm very happy with what we've done," she added. "It is very, very difficult to please an old woman, but I'm nearly excited."

Bettye LaVette Tour Dates

June 20 & 21 — Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door

June 23 & 24 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

July 7 — New York, NY @ City Winery

July 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

July 9 — Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

July 11 — Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel, Count Basie Center for the Arts

July 13 — Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy’s Jazz Club

July 14 — Fall Rivers, MA @ The Narrows