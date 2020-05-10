 Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead at 66 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'In My Room' With Jesse Colin Young Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Soul Singer Betty Wright Dead at 66

Grammy-winning and oft-sampled vocalist also had hits with “Clean Up Woman,” “Tonight Is the Night” and “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Soul & R&B singer Betty Wright performs onstage at the Uptown Theater, Chicago, Illinois, November 14, 1979. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Betty Wright, the R&B and soul singer behind the hits "Clean Up Woman" and "Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do," has died at the age of 66.

Getty Images

Betty Wright, the R&B and soul singer behind the hits “Clean Up Woman,” “Tonight Is the Night” and “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do,” has died at the age of 66.

Wright’s family confirmed to Essence that the singer died Sunday, with Billboard adding that Wright died from cancer in her native Miami. On May 2nd, Chaka Khan tweeted that Wright was “in need of all your [prayers].”

After growing up in a gospel-singing family, Wright released her first solo album — 1967’s My First Time Around — when she was just 14 years old, and scored her first hit at the age of 15 with “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do.”

Throughout the Seventies and Eighties, Wright released a series of hit singles including 1971’s “Clean Up Woman,” her most enduring song, “Tonight Is the Night,” “Dance With Me” and 1988’s “No Pain, No Gain.”

In 1975, Wright won the Grammy for Best R&B Song for her “Where Is the Love.” The singer was nominated for a total of six Grammys, including an Album of the Year nod in 2008 for her contribution to Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III; Wright appeared on that album’s “Playing With Fire.”

Wright’s music also laid the foundation for future hits by other artists: Her “Clean Up Woman” was sampled by artists like Chance the Rapper (“Favorite Song”), Mary J. Blige (her 1993 “Real Love” remix with Notorious B.I.G.) and SWV (“I’m So Into You”), and Beyoncé’s 2006 song “Upgrade U” sampled Wright’s “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do.”

Related

Behind The Scenes Photos from the 'Betty Wright: The Movie' Album Cover Shoot
Paul McCartney: 'I Owe a Lot of What I Do to Little Richard'

Related

Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn: 20 Essential Songs
50 Best 'Star Wars' Characters of All Time

In addition to her own work, Wright was also an in-demand studio vocalist, serving as background singers for dozens of artists including Stevie Wonder, Clarence Clemons, Stephen Stills, Peter Tosh, David Byrne and Erykah Badu.

Wright’s last album was the 2011 album Betty Wright: The Movie, an LP co-created by the Roots and featuring an all-star guest list that included Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Joss Stone; Wright previously served as co-producer on Stone’s breakout 2003 album The Soul Sessions. In 2016, Wright appeared alongside Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean on DJ Khaled’s “Holy Key.”

Wright’s husband Noel “King Sporty” Williams, who co-wrote Bob Marley’s “Buffalo Soldier,” died in 2015.



In This Article: obit, Obituary, RSX

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.