Betty Who Romances a Fish in ‘I Remember’ Video

Five years ago, Betty Who’s first single, “Somebody Loves You” was the soundtrack to one of the most endearing flash mob marriage proposals when it was used by two gay men in a Home Depot. Now the pop star pays homage to that viral moment of pop culture history with the video for the first single from her new record, Betty.

Betty Who appears to advocate for of all — including extraterrestrial (or interspecies) acceptance — since her lover in the video is either an alien or a fish-man a la The Shape of Water. The couple smile and dance in the street, at a wedding and in their bedroom with lots of other shiny, happy people to cheer them on. “I don’t want perfect, I want you,” Who sings as the couple try to find domestic bliss.

As Who stated previously of the track: “The whole point of the song is about letting go of how hard life (and especially love) can be at times and remembering why you do it in the first place. Love is never going to be perfect. Sometimes it will be easy, most times it will be hard, but all the time it’s worth it because, when you’re with the right person, you are willing to work for it.”

The pop singer is currently supporting Panic! at the Disco on their Pray for the Wicked Tour, which concludes on Valentine’s Day, February 14th in Anaheim, Calif. Her album drops February 15th and she immediately joins Kesha on her Kesha Cruise: Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride from February 17-21 in the Bahamas.

This is Betty Who’s third album and her first as an independent artist. She was with RCA until 2017, and she began staking her claim as an independent artist last year with the EP Betty Pt. 1. In early 2018, she recorded a cover of Wildlife’s “All Things (Just Keep Getting Better)” as the new theme song for Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot.