Hear Betty Who Celebrate Imperfect Relationships on ‘I Remember’

Betty Who has unveiled another taste of her new LP with the retro-dance number “I Remember.” Her third album, simply titled Betty, will be out on February 15th.

Produced by Peter Thomas and Kyle Moorman, Who spends the song looking back fondly on the better times of a relationship in a way that makes the tougher times feel less futile. “I don’t want perfect/I want you,” she wisely sings on the track’s chorus.

“It’s such a representation of the album and my obsession with making music that makes people feel good,” Who said about the upbeat song in a statement. “The whole point of the song is about letting go of how hard life (and especially love) can be at times and remembering why you do it in the first place. Love is never going to be perfect. Sometimes it will be easy, most times it will be hard, but all the time it’s worth it because, when you’re with the right person, you are willing to work for it.”

Betty is Who’s third album and her first as an independent artist. She was with RCA until 2017, and she began staking her claim as an independent artist last year with the EP Betty Pt. 1. In early 2018, she recorded a cover of Wildlife’s “All Things (Just Keep Getting Better)” as the new theme song for Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot. Starting this week, she’ll be opening for Panic! At the Disco for the latest leg of the Pray for the Wicked tour.