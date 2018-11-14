Hear Betty Who Preview Third Album With Tender Single ‘Between You and Me’

Betty Who is preparing the release of her third album Betty with the tender new single “Between You and Me.” It will be the first album released by Who as an independent artist.

On the acoustic-pop tune, Who wonders where she stands with a flirtatious friend. “Just between you and me/I can feel something here/Wondering if you do too,” she sings on the infectious hook. The verses detail close encounters between the two and her desire for them to make the spark a full-fledged fire.

“‘Between You and Me’ is one of my favorite stories I’ve ever told,” Who tells Rolling Stone in a statement, adding that the song reminds her of her early singer-songwriter days. “It’s an inner monologue that has driven me crazy many times before. It feels so good to finally have it out in the world instead of banging around my own brain.”

Betty is set to be released in February 2019. Who released her debut album, Take Me When You Go, in 2014 and her most recent album, The Valley, came out in March 2017. Both were released on RCA, which she parted ways with last year. She staked her claim as an independent artist with the EP Betty Pt. 1, and all three songs from the release will appear on the full-length album.

Earlier this year, Who remixed Wildlife’s “All Things (Just Keep Getting Better)” for the Queer Eye reboot. Wildlife’s version was used as the theme song for the original Queer Eye in the early millennium. In September she appeared alongside Rumer Willis in the official video for Cher’s cover of ABBA’s “SOS.” In January, she will join Panic! At the Disco on the latest North American leg of their Pray for the Wicked tour.