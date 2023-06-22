Funk Queen Betty Davis’ Four Essential Albums to Be Reissued

Before funk queen Betty Davis died in 2022, she had begun working with reissue label Light in the Attic to see her music make its way into the 21st century. The label will rerelease four essential Davis albums on August 25th, in honor of the 50th anniversary of her self-titled debut.

Alongside the 1973 album, the reissue collection will include 1974’s They Say I’m Different and 2009’s Is It Love or Desire?, which was originally recorded in 1976. To round out the collection is Crashin’ From Passion, an album that curates Davis’ final recordings that she made in 1979. Along with the announcement comes the newly unearthed title track from Passion, which showcases Davis in all her raw and unfiltered glory.

All titles, including the first-ever vinyl release of Crashin’ From Passion, were made in close collaboration with Davis before her death. Betty Davis, They Say I’m Different and Crashin’ From Passion were remastered by Dave Cooley at Elysian Masters and feature booklets full of rare photos, lyrics and new liner notes penned by writer, ethnomusicologist and Davis’ close friend Danielle Maggio, who integrates quotes from what was Davis’ last-ever interview. Is It Love or Desire? will feature liner notes by journalist, DJ and professor Oliver Wang.

The reissues are available to preorder now via Light in the Attic.

Davis was a provocative presence in music and often seen as controversial for her sexually provocative lyrics and live performances. Once-married to jazz legend Miles Davis, she was an integral inspiration for his landmark album Bitches Brew but would see her own career never go as mainstream or get its due during its peak.

Dedicated to the DIY nature of her career, Davis waited years to sign to a major label, releasing her third studio album Nasty Gal via Island. It’s the only album of hers not included in the reissue collection. She was eventually dropped by the label, leaving Is It Love or Desire? and later Crashin’ From Passion unreleased for decades.

Davis retired from music in the early Eighties, following her father’s death. She lived the rest of her life in Homestead, Pennsylvania.