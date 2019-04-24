Hear Better Oblivion Community Center’s Shimmery New Song, ‘Little Trouble’

Better Oblivion Community Center, the indie rock duo comprised of Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers, have dropped a new single, “Little Trouble,” with “Sleepwalkin'” as a b-side.

On “Little Trouble,” the pair harmonize seething lyrics over punchy drums: “Well, tell me, baby, what’s your biggest conceit?/Is it that you did it, or you did it with me?” Released as a gift to fans, this could have easily fit on the band’s self-titled debut they released last January.

The rerecorded “Sleepwalkin’ (Daydream Version),” originally the second track on the debut, gets a glossy synth-pop makeover. They shed the acoustic coffee house layers and speed the track up, having Bridgers open the song instead of Oberst: “Drinking cold, black coffee/I shake and shake, still won’t get off me.”

Since wrapping up the North American leg of their tour on April 13th, the group is scheduled to play shows in Europe beginning May 1st. They’ll return to the U.S. this summer, where they’ll play Outside Lands festival in San Francisco in early August.