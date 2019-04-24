×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Hear Better Oblivion Community Center's Shimmery New Song, 'Little Trouble' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Better Oblivion Community Center’s Shimmery New Song, ‘Little Trouble’

Indie rock duo drops synth-pop version of ‘Sleepwalkin” as a b-side

By

Reporter

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Better Oblivion Community Center, the indie rock duo comprised of Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers, have dropped a new single, “Little Trouble,” with “Sleepwalkin'” as a b-side.

On “Little Trouble,” the pair harmonize seething lyrics over punchy drums: “Well, tell me, baby, what’s your biggest conceit?/Is it that you did it, or you did it with me?” Released as a gift to fans, this could have easily fit on the band’s self-titled debut they released last January.

The rerecorded “Sleepwalkin’ (Daydream Version),” originally the second track on the debut, gets a glossy synth-pop makeover. They shed the acoustic coffee house layers and speed the track up, having Bridgers open the song instead of Oberst: “Drinking cold, black coffee/I shake and shake, still won’t get off me.”

 

Since wrapping up the North American leg of their tour on April 13th, the group is scheduled to play shows in Europe beginning May 1st. They’ll return to the U.S. this summer, where they’ll play Outside Lands festival in San Francisco in early August.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad