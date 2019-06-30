Bette Midler Responds to Trump Calling Her ‘Washed-Up Psycho’ at World Pride

Bette Midler headlined New York’s World Pride main event Saturday night at the Javits Center in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. During her performance of her 1973 hit single “Friends” accompanied by composer Marc Shaiman of Hairspray fame, she took a moment to bite back at President Trump.

“Now I’m going to tell you a little secret,” she told the crowd, teasing that she was surprised she was invited to the event because Trump recently called her a “washed-up psycho.” “Just two weeks ago, I was a washed-up psycho. I recovered completely, and something I learned from my president’s lunatic attack…,” she said before transitioning back into “Friends”

In addition to Midler, Cyndi Lauper performed a medley of songs including an EDM rendition of her hits “Time After Time” and “True Colors.” Performers also included Beyoncé’s choreographer Chris Grant, Pose actor Billy Porter and musician Brandy, who paid tribute to Whitney Houston. There was also a special honor for the musical Stomp, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in New York in 2019.

Ahead of the event, WE Pride The Main Event producer Jake Resnicow said, “The 50th anniversary of Stonewall will bring millions of people from all over the world to New York this Pride. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate our progress while working towards a better future. It will allow everyone to come together on one dance floor, in the city that started it all.”