Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next See Dave Navarro Present Moby With Rock to Recovery Icon Award Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Beto O’Rourke Air-Drum to the Who’s ‘Baba O’Riley’ After Ted Cruz Debate

“This may be the best song ever written,” Democratic senatorial hopeful says of ‘Who’s Next’ classic while waiting in Whataburger drive-thru line

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic challenger and US Representative from Texas Beto O'Rourke reacts as he meets with Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas during the first of three debates before the US Midterm elections on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, USA, 21 September 2018.Texas Senate Debate Cruz O'Rourke, Dallas, USA - 21 Sep 2018

Democratic challenger and US Representative from Texas Beto O'Rourke reacts as he meets with Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas during the first of three debates before the US Midterm elections on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, USA, 21 September 2018. Texas Senate Debate Cruz O'Rourke, Dallas, USA - 21 Sep 2018

NATHAN HUNSINGER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Beto O’Rourke showcased his air-drum skills following his debate with Ted Cruz as the Democratic senatorial candidate rocked out to the Who’s “Baba O’Riley” while waiting in a Whataburger drive-thru line.

“This may be the best song ever written,” O’Rourke proclaimed of the Who’s Next classic. The impromptu air-drumming was part of a 45-minute live-streamed video that O’Rourke shared on Facebook following the much-anticipated debate with Cruz at Southern Methodist University.

Soon after, O’Rourke and a few campaign staffers waited on the drive-thru line of a nearby Whataburger when the Who song came on the radio.

The El Paso, Texas politician of course has well-documented musical chops: In the early Nineties, O’Rourke played bass in the punk rock band Foss alongside future At the Drive-In and the Mars Volta member Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

“I was into Minor Threat, I was into the Rites of Spring,” O’Rourke told Rolling Stone, adding that he had an affinity for DIY label Dischord Records. “They started their own label, they pressed their own records, they wrote their own songs, they booked their own tours and they set conditions, like: you’re not gonna pay more than five bucks to come into this show. You’re not gonna pay more than 10 bucks for this record. Our shows are gonna be all ages, everybody can come in.”

In This Article: Beto O’Rourke

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad