Bethany Cosentino Embraces Her Folk Pop Side With New Single ‘For a Moment’

Bethany Cosentino has released her third single, “For A Moment,” from her upcoming debut solo album, Natural Disaster, set for release July 28 via Concord Records.

The song, about the fragility of life, has the singer leaning into late ’90s folk pop with mandolin tones and pedal steel work. It features backing vocals by the song’s co-writers Madi Diaz, Kate York, and Sarah Buxton.

“The idea for ‘For A Moment’ came to me one morning on a writing trip to Nashville,” said Cosentino in a statement. “After waking up to the tragic news of an acquaintance‘s partners’ sudden death, I was laying in bed thinking about how quickly it can all be gone, and how important it is to lean into love and vulnerability while we’re here. As the world changes, moments of joy mean more now than ever before, even if they only last for a moment.”

She continued, “I brought the idea to Kate York, Madi Diaz, and Sarah Buxton, and the magic of collaboration and songwriting just flowed. I knew I wanted this to be a beautifully lush song filled with mandolin, pedal steel, and huge harmonies. It’s also a song that really allowed me to play with my range as a singer. No holding back on this one, literally and figuratively.”

"Only For a Moment" follows two previously released songs, "Easy" and "It's Fine." The former Best Coast singer confirmed she decided to go solo for various reasons, including the pandemic, climate change, the patriarchy, national tragedies, and a sense of dread.

For Cosentino, the album is a reflection of a woman in her mid-thirties embracing change, and finding her way toward transformation and renewal. “My goal is to keep growing and challenging myself and living outside any kind of box, to keep on evolving as an artist and a person,” she said in a statement about the LP. “If anyone’s feeling stagnant, I hope this record inspires them to see what else life has to offer. It’s really scary to take those risks and make big changes in your life, but what you find on the other side can be so magical.”

Cosentino recorded Natural Disaster with producer Butch Walker in Nashville.