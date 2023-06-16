fbpixel
Moving On

Bethany Cosentino Leaves the Drama Behind on Emotional New Single ‘Easy’

The song will appear on the musician's debut solo LP, Natural Disaster
Bethany Cosentino
Bethany Cosentino. Shervin Lainez

Bethany Cosentino has released a new single, “Easy.” The piano-driven ballad, about leaving unhealthy relationships behind, is the latest track to emerge from the Best Coast’s singer’s forthcoming debut solo album, Natural Disaster, set for release July 28 via Concord Records.

“I’m not someone who can sit still for long without my brain going into overdrive, but when I’m just sitting alone in my car, I feel peace,” Cosentino explained in a statement. “I had been thinking a lot about where my life was at 35 and how different it was from where I pictured I’d be. I’ve been writing love songs for a really long time, but this is the first love song I’ve ever written that feels … healthy.”

She continued, “When I’m spinning and doubting myself and my life choices, tripping out on how dark the world feels, I remember the unconditional love of my partner and it snaps me back into reality and reminds me of what actually matters. When you’re not used to healthy, respectful love, it can be difficult to accept it and I find myself trying to push it away sometimes. This song is about accepting that love into your life and it’s by far the most vulnerable I’ve ever really allowed myself to get when it comes to writing about love. Love should make you feel good, as corny as that sounds!”

“Easy” follows last month’s “It’s Fine,” which showcased her pop side. The singer confirmed she decided to go solo for various reasons, including the pandemic, climate change, the patriarchy, national tragedies, and a sense of dread.

“My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade,” she said in a statement. “The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make — but it felt necessary for me. Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want. I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.”

Cosentino recorded Natural Disaster with producer Butch Walker in Nashville.

