Hear Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino Go Solo on New Song ‘It’s Fine’

Artist will release Natural Disaster this summer
Bethany Cosentino Shervin Lainez*

Bethany Cosentino is leaving Best Coast behind to explore new territory as a solo artist. Her first single, “It’s Fine,” finds her singing, “It’s fine ’til it’s not fine,” in an upbeat, somewhat hopeful manner similar to what she was doing with Best Coast, though a little poppier. The track will appear on Natural Disaster, out July 28.

“My identity as a human being, and as an artist, has been so wrapped up in Best Coast for over a decade,” she said in a statement. “The decision to pause the project indefinitely, and explore a new side of myself, was a very difficult one to make — but it felt necessary for me. Life is too short to not give yourself what you feel you need and want. I am excited about being just Bethany Cosentino for a while and figuring out who I am outside of the ‘Bethany from Best Coast’ box I’ve lived in for such a long time.”

Cosentino chalks up the reasons for going solo as the pandemic, climate change, the patriarchy, national tragedies, and a sense of dread — y’know, the sorts of things that inspire pop-rock albums. “When I look at all the artists I find most influential, the common thread is that they take risks and continue exploring different versions of themselves,” she said. “My goal is to keep growing and challenging myself and living outside any kind of box, to keep on evolving as an artist and a person.”

She worked with producer Butch Walker on the album in Nashville.

Natural Disaster Track List

1. “Natural Disaster”
2. “Outta Time”
3. “It’s Fine”
4. “Easy”
5. “A Single Day”
6. “My Own City”
7. “For a Moment”
8. “Calling on Angels”
9. “Real Life”
10. “Hope You’re Happy Now”
11. “It’s a Journey”
12. “I’ve Got News for You”

