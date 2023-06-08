Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo Lead BET Awards Nominations
Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo, and 21 Savage received the most BET Awards nominations this year. Drake’s seven nominations include Album of the Year, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and Viewer’s Choice Award, among others, and he shares several of them with 21 Savage. The trophy toss will air live from Los Angeles on BET at 8 p.m. ET and PT on June 25.
GloRilla garnered six nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year; last year, she won the show’s BET Amplified Artist award. Lizzo and 21 Savage each got five nominations, and Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA followed with four nominations. Voting for Viewer’s Choice, which includes songs by Lizzo, Beyoncé, Jack Harlow, and others, runs from now until June 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET on the network’s website.
Nominees in the Best International Act category include Nigeria’s Burna Boy, the U.K.’s Ella Mai and Stormzy, and Swaziland’s Uncle Waffles. The nominee for Best New International Act is a Viewer’s Choice award. Some of the nominees in that category include Nigeria’s Asake, the U.K.’s Flo and Raye, Franc’s Maureen and Werenoi, and South Africa’s Pabi Cooper.
In addition to the awards, the show’s producers are promising celebrations of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop throughout the broadcast. Producers have yet to reveal their full plans for these celebrations.
As always, the ceremony will also feature several categories recognizing movies, actors, and athletes. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Creed 3, Till, and The Woman King, among others, are all up for Best Movie. Best Actor nominees include Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Donald Glover, and Michael B. Jordan, among others. Best Actress noms recognize Janelle Monáe, Viola Davis, Zendaya, Angela Bassett, and others. And sportspeople up for awards include Alexis Morris, Candace Parker, Serena Williams, Aaron Judge, Lebrone James, and Stephan Curry, among others.
2023 BET Awards Nominations:
Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great – GloRilla
Breezy – Chris Brown
God Did – DJ Khaled
Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance – Beyoncé
SOS – SZA
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
Flo
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Big Energy” (Remix) – Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” – King Combs feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin'” – Metro Boomin, the Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B
“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“We (Warm Embrace)” – Chris Brown
“2 Million Up” – Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Kill Bill” – SZA
“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones
Doechii
Flo
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Bless Me” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“Finished” (Live) – Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy” – Cece Winans
“Kingdom” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“New” – Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory” – Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt. 2)” – PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake feat. 21 Savage
“Kill Bill” – Sza
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (U.K.)
Ella Mai (U.K.)
K.O. (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (U.K.)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (U.K.)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“Her” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players” – Coi Leray
“Special” – Lizzo
Best Movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry