Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo Lead BET Awards Nominations

Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo, and 21 Savage received the most BET Awards nominations this year. Drake’s seven nominations include Album of the Year, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and Viewer’s Choice Award, among others, and he shares several of them with 21 Savage. The trophy toss will air live from Los Angeles on BET at 8 p.m. ET and PT on June 25.

GloRilla garnered six nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, and Album of the Year; last year, she won the show’s BET Amplified Artist award. Lizzo and 21 Savage each got five nominations, and Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice, and SZA followed with four nominations. Voting for Viewer’s Choice, which includes songs by Lizzo, Beyoncé, Jack Harlow, and others, runs from now until June 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET on the network’s website.

Nominees in the Best International Act category include Nigeria’s Burna Boy, the U.K.’s Ella Mai and Stormzy, and Swaziland’s Uncle Waffles. The nominee for Best New International Act is a Viewer’s Choice award. Some of the nominees in that category include Nigeria’s Asake, the U.K.’s Flo and Raye, Franc’s Maureen and Werenoi, and South Africa’s Pabi Cooper.

In addition to the awards, the show’s producers are promising celebrations of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop throughout the broadcast. Producers have yet to reveal their full plans for these celebrations.

As always, the ceremony will also feature several categories recognizing movies, actors, and athletes. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Creed 3, Till, and The Woman King, among others, are all up for Best Movie. Best Actor nominees include Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Donald Glover, and Michael B. Jordan, among others. Best Actress noms recognize Janelle Monáe, Viola Davis, Zendaya, Angela Bassett, and others. And sportspeople up for awards include Alexis Morris, Candace Parker, Serena Williams, Aaron Judge, Lebrone James, and Stephan Curry, among others.

2023 BET Awards Nominations:

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great – GloRilla

Breezy – Chris Brown

God Did – DJ Khaled

Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance – Beyoncé

SOS – SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

Flo

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy” (Remix) – Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” – King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin'” – Metro Boomin, the Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” – Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” – Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Kill Bill” – SZA

“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished” (Live) – Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy” – Cece Winans

“Kingdom” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New” – Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory” – Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt. 2)” – PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake feat. 21 Savage

“Kill Bill” – Sza

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (U.K.)

Ella Mai (U.K.)

K.O. (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (U.K.)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (U.K.)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Her” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players” – Coi Leray

“Special” – Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya



YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry