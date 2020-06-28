BET Awards: Megan Thee Stallion Goes ‘Mad Max’ for Desert Performance

Megan Thee Stallion took to the desert in a Mad Max: Fury Road-themed performance. The rapper won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist earlier in the evening.

The Houston rapper and her crew of female dancers opened her performance riding through the desert on ATVs. Once they stopped, she launched into her new single “Girls in the Hood” as the masked dancers twerked around her. For the Beyoncé-assisted “Savage (Remix),” she found her way to a stage and rapped over Bey’s runs in front of a painted Black power fist. The clip finds her driving away on a giant, open-air silver vehicle.

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album Fever last year. She followed it up with her mixtape Suga, which was released in March and featured “Savage.” After “Savage” blew up on TikTok due to a dance challenge, Beyoncé joined the rising star on a remix that helped launch the song to the rapper’s first Number One single.