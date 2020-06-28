DaBaby Channels George Floyd for Powerful ‘Rockstar’ Performance at BET Awards

DaBaby paid tribute to George Floyd and channeled the nationwide protests against police brutality in response to his death with his hit “Rockstar” at the 2020 BET Awards. The song first landed at Number One on RS Top 100 Songs chart in May.

DaBaby launched his performance on the ground, with the knee of a white police office sitting on his neck. The recreation of the traumatic video of Floyd’s suffocation by police was accompanied by a verse about DaBaby’s own encounters with police brutality and racial profiling that was featured in the “Black Lives Matter Remix” of the song.

After panning to a heavenly array of clouds, the clip continued with DaBaby surrounded by protesters and performing in front of a burning cop car. Roddy Ricch joined for his verse, standing atop the cop car.

“Rockstar” appears on DaBaby’s third studio album Blame It On Baby, which was released in April. The album debuted at Number One on the RS Top 200 Albums chart.