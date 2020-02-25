What Are the Best (and Worst) Live Albums of All Time?

On February 14th, 1970, the Who, in their post-Tommy prime, played a concert at the University of Leeds that engineer Bob Pridden captured on an eight-track recorder – it would form the basis for Live at Leeds, one of the most powerful live albums ever made. On the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Pridden shares memories of recording that show and touring with the Who for decades, and then Rob Sheffield and Andy Greene join host Brian Hiatt to share their picks for the greatest live albums of all time, from B.B. King’s Live at the Regal to the J. Geils Band’s Blow Your Face Out. Along the way, Sheffield explains why Peter Frampton is the Plutarch of the the ’70s live double-LP, and the panel discusses why some songs (Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page,” for instance) only work in their live incarnations.

