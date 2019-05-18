The Best Headphones for Working Out

Can’t lift without a little music but have a hard time finding headphones that are as stable as your form? You’re in luck. We’ve done a little digging and found five, highly-rated sweat-proof headphones that will help you stay pumped while you finish your reps.

Each pair delivers on sound quality, battery life and comfort, and are designed to repel sweat and moisture while you work out. Before you make a purchase, you’ll want to consider the type of exercises you are doing each week and find a pair that fits the amount of movement you’re doing (say: light stretching vs. an all-out run) for a secure and fuss-free fit.

And while all of our picks offer wireless, Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll want to find a pair that fits your preferred listening style. A pair of traditional headphones will deliver the most immersive listening experience, with large cups helping with noise cancellation, while earbuds will be the most portable and travel-friendly. Over-the-ear headphones, meantime, tuck comfortably behind your ears, with a wraparound band that keeps them from falling off.

You’re already working up a sweat at the gym or outdoors, you shouldn’t worry about sweating your music too. Here are five pairs of wireless headphones that deliver on durability and stability without slipping on sound.

1. Mpow Thor Bluetooth Headphones On Ear

With a dual 40mm large-aperture driver for faster transmission speeds and lower latency, memory foam ear pads and an eight-hour battery life, these on-ear headphones are a basic set with a lot to like. You won’t get the same sound quality as some of the better audio brands on this list, but if you’re not picky about your music and just need something to stream your tracks at the gym, these ones will serve you just fine. Reviewers like how lightweight these headphones are (less than seven ounces) and they fold down to pack easily into your gym bag.

Note: unlike the other models below, these headphones aren’t waterproof, and users say their ears did feel sweaty after wearing the padded cups for long periods of time. Purchase: $23.99 on Amazon.com.

2. Plantronics BackBeat FIT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Built for working out, these waterproof headphones come packed with Bluetooth technology and offer up to eight hours of continuous play. Available in five different colors, these versatile headphones are sweat-proof thanks to a special nano-coating, and are IP57-rated, meaning they can be rinsed in water after a particularly heavy workout without damage.

Reviewers say the Plantronics are extremely lightweight and flexible, and deliver solid performance when it comes to sound quality and bass. Purchase: $73.00 on Amazon.com.

3. Jaybird X4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Everyone from runners to hikers loves Jaybird, and this pair of wireless headphones are the toughest of the bunch, offering IPX7 protection that makes your buds fully sweat-proof and waterproof no matter the gym — or trail — conditions. The durable casing can take a beating, while Jaybird’s famous Comply Ultra foam tips have set the standard for super comfortable, secure listening without skimping on sound.

This pair of headphones gets up to eight hours of play on a full charge. Charging time takes two hours. Need a quick boost? Get an hour of listening on a ten minute charge.

What we like: the headset can be worn over the ear or under the ear, depending on your comfort and activity level. This set also comes with a handful of extra “earfins” and interchangeable silicone tips, so you can adjust as necessary for the best fit. Purchase: $108.99 on Amazon.com.

4. Tivoli Audio Fonico Earbuds

These Fonico Earbuds are a sporty alternative to Apple’s AirPods, with Bluetooth 4.1 audio file transfer for seamless connectivity, and IPX5-rated sweat-proof and rainproof protection. Audiophiles appreciate the Fonico’s crisp highs and decent bass, and they say the sound is more dynamic and less “flat” than similar models on the market.

Get up to 14 hours of playtime when you keep the buds in the portable carrying case, which doubles as a charger. Reviewers say these earbuds fit more securely than AirPods, and this set comes with three different-sized tips and two different ear hooks that wedge into the folds of your ear for a customizable fit. Purchase: $111.99 on Amazon.com.

5. Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

When it comes to sound quality, you can’t beat Bose, which has spent more than five decades perfecting its audio technology. Once known for its large speakers and surround sound systems, the company now packs a punch with its portable headphones too, and fitness enthusiasts like the Bose SoundSport for its well-balanced sound, easy Bluetooth pairing and comfortable fit. The headphones deliver crisp, loud, reliable sound, with ultra-clear highs and deep bass to power you through your workout.

The SoundSport gets up to six hours of battery life per charge and is sweat and water-resistant. Bose’s “Stay Hear+” tips keep the headphones in place, no matter how fast — or hard — you’ve moving. Purchase: $129.99 on Amazon.com.

Portions of this article were republished with the permission of SPY. To read the original article, click here. Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may earn a commission.