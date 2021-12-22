 Podcast: The Best, Saddest, and Weirdest Holiday Songs - Rolling Stone
Holiday Music Mysteries: Is ‘A Long December’ A Christmas Song? Does Bryan Adams’ ‘Reggae Christmas’ Really Exist?

From Mariah Carey to Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Counting Crows, Rolling Stone Music Now takes on the entire holiday-song canon

Brian Hiatt

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Mariah Carey performs during the opening show of Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You at Beacon Theatre on December 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Carey)NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Mariah Carey performs during the opening show of Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You at Beacon Theatre on December 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Carey)

Mariah Carey performs during the opening show of Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You at Beacon Theatre on December 5, 2016 in New York City.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

From the glories of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” to the it-kinda-grows-on-you proto-chillwave oddness of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes on the ever-expanding canon of Christmas and holiday songs.

Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also touches on essential Christmas-song mysteries, including the existence of Bryan Adams’ “Reggae Christmas” and the weirdly intense catalog of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. They also debate whether “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is beautiful or just way, way too sad.

Along the way, the episode touches on songs by Taylor Swift, Run-DMC, Chuck Berry, DMX, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, James Brown, Counting Crows, Bob Dylan, and many, many more.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

