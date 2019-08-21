13 Pieces of Taylor Swift Merch That Don’t Suck

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Taylor Swift fans will want to consider their options before shelling out for her latest album, as the singer launches a number of exclusive collaborations leading up to this Friday’s release of Lover.

The album, Swift’s seventh, features the singles, “ME!”, “You Need to Calm Down,” and the recently-released title track, and the singer has been slowly teasing more details about what fans can expect from the 18-track set and the album roll-out.

As previously announced, Swift has teamed up with Spotify to launch a playlist of exclusive content on the streaming platform. The Love, Taylor: Lover Enhanced Album playlist will include the new album, a welcome video and voice messages from Swift, a handwritten note made with the Canvas tool and a playlist of some of Swift’s favorite love songs.

Swift is also turning to Amazon to try and move copies of the new album. After performing at Amazon’s Prime Day Concert in July, the site is returning the favor and slapping images of the Lover album art on boxes going out to random Amazon Prime subscribers (this isn’t completely unprecedented; Amazon did a similar promo with yellow-hued Minions boxes tied to the animated film’s release a few years ago).

While Swift worked exclusively with Apple for the release of her last album, Reputation, and required fans to purchase a download, she’s making Lover available for streaming through both the Spotify collaboration and on Amazon. The site is offering free digital streaming of Lover through it’s Amazon Music service. You can get a 30-day free trial to that here.

Want a physical copy of the album or looking for other ways to celebrate Lover’s release? In honor of Swift’s favorite number, we’ve rounded up 13 ways to get your fandom fix in time for the album drop this weekend.

1. Lover Box Set

If you want the actual physical album, Amazon is advertising a Lover box set that features the new album, plus posters, a collectible tote bag, stickers and what appears to be a Lover-branded Pop Socket. Amazon also has the CD available on its own for $12.99, which is good to know because this box set is expected to sell out fast. Purchase: Lover Box Set, $79.99 on Amazon.com.

2. Lover Target Exclusive Deluxe Edition

Target, meantime, is offering four different “deluxe” versions of the album. The Target exclusives all features the Lover CD, plus two bonus audio memos from Swift’s songwriting sessions. The disc is packaged inside a book of Swift’s journal entries, handwritten lyrics and “personal” photos. There’s also a blank journal included in the set should inspiration strike while you’re deep sobbing to one of Swift’s latest confessional tracks. Purchase: $16.99 on Target.com.

3. Lover Limited-Edition Cassette Tape

And then there’s Urban Outfitters, the popular purveyor of dorm decor and vaguely-vintage apparel. True to brand, the retailer is selling a cassette tape version of Lover, which features the 18 tracks split over two sides. Urban Outfitters says only 5000 cassettes were produced, though it’s worth noting that at $19.99, the tape is more expensive that the CD. And yes, in case you were wondering, Urban Outfitters also sells a cassette tape player, so all of Swift’s millennial fans can actually pop the tape in to give it a listen (but who’s going to tell them you have to flip the tape over halfway through?)

4. Me! Limited Edition Vinyl

Swift has yet to announced a vinyl release for Lover, so fans hoping to snag the album on wax will have to settle for this limited-edition pressing of lead single, Me! (featuring Panic at the Disco’s Brandon Urie). The vinyl single was originally offered for only for 24 hours during the record release announcement through Swift’s official site, though some copies have now made their way to Amazon. There are four different covers to choose from. Purchase: $34.99 on Amazon.com.

5. Heart Design Cropped Crewneck

Over on Swift’s official website, the singer has teased a high-fashion collab with womenswear designer, Stella McCartney. In the meantime, fans can snag this cropped sweatshirt, which features a simple, straight-forward design and TS-approved bright, bold colors. Customers who purchase the shirt will also get a link on release day for a free digital download of the album. Purchase: $55 on TaylorSwift.com.

6. Heart-Shaped Convertible Bag

Swifties who wear their hearts on their sleeves can now wear a Taylor-branded heart around their waist, over their shoulder, or under their arms. This heart-shaped belt bag features an iridescent “UR MY LOVER” lyric on the front and iridescent “TAYLOR SWIFT” on the back. It’s made of vegan leather because #ofcourse and this also comes with a free download of Swift’s new album. Purchase: $40 on TaylorSwift.com.

7. “You Need to Calm Down” Essential Oil

Someone who’s a genius took the lyrics from Swift’s second single literally and spun it off into an essential oil roll-on stick that, yes, helps you calm down. The “You Need To Calm Down” essential oil blend continues lavender, orange, cedarwood and frankincense, and is formulated to promote relaxation, reduce stress and help you fall asleep faster. Dab it on your pulse points and roll on for relief. Purchase: $11.11 on Etsy.com.

8. “If a Man Talks Sh*t” Sticker Decal

Taken from a lyric off Swift’s Reputation-era song, “I Did Something Bad,” this sticker is a vampy, campy kiss-off that you can stick on a window, laptop, notebook, guitar case, or I dunno, on your ex’s car? Don’t worry: it’s made of vinyl and easy to remove, so even if your man is talking sh*t, you won’t step in it for tagging his ride with a little piece of DIY-style decor. Purchase: $18.48 on Redbubble.com.

9. Reputation Mug

Taylor Swift’s last album title rendered in a Supreme-inspired logo font on a classic ceramic mug. That’s it. That’s the pitch. Purchase: $15.60 on Redbubble.com.

10. “This Sick Beet” T-Shirt

Bring the lolz with this unisex T-shirt, which (word)plays off a lyric from 1989‘s “Shake it Off.” True story: Swift filed a motion to trademark the phrase, “This sick beat,” and was actually approved. The filings prohibit the use of that phrase — along with “Cause We Never Go Out of Style,” “Could Show You Incredible Things” and “Nice to Meet You, Where You Been?” — from appearing on any consumer products without a license. We prefer this T-shirt designer’s skirting of the rules anyway. Purchase: $19.49 on Society6.com.

11. Taylor Swift Coloring Book

This grown-up coloring book contains 16 black line drawings by U.K.-based illustrator, Mel Elliott, for you to color in. Think Swift is always green with envy? Prefer her blond and batty-eyed? With this book (and a pack of felt pens or markers), it’s entirely up to you. Purchase: $13 on Amazon.com.

12. “Want Who You Want” T-Shirt

Leave it to designer Lauren Pinto to turn a lyric from Swift’s “Welcome to New York” into an inspiring, LGBTQ-affirming piece of apparel. Further forwarding the inclusiveness vibes, the unisex tee is available in more than half a dozen colors and in sizes small to 2XL. Purchase: $19.49 on Society6.com.

13. “I’m Sorry Taylor” Mug

Kanye’s 2010 apology tweet to Taylor printed on a ceramic mug. That’s it. That’s the pitch. Purchase: $14.99 on Amazon.com.