What Were the Best Songs of 2019?

Listen to the ‘Rolling Stone Music Now’ podcast

Brian Hiatt

Welcome to 2020’s hottest new trend: nostalgia for 2019. In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for an in-depth look at last year’s music, mostly through the prism of its best songs, from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cash Shit” (with DaBaby) to Mannequin Pussy’s “Drunk II” to Bruce Springsteen’s “Western Stars” to Solange’s “Almeda.” The panel also examines the year’s trends, including the auspicious, out-of-nowhere arrivals of Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, and touch on the triumphs of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, the enduring brilliance of Jenny Lewis, and, of course, the rise of Lizzo.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts)

