Welcome to 2020’s hottest new trend: nostalgia for 2019. In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for an in-depth look at last year’s music, mostly through the prism of its best songs, from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cash Shit” (with DaBaby) to Mannequin Pussy’s “Drunk II” to Bruce Springsteen’s “Western Stars” to Solange’s “Almeda.” The panel also examines the year’s trends, including the auspicious, out-of-nowhere arrivals of Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, and touch on the triumphs of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, the enduring brilliance of Jenny Lewis, and, of course, the rise of Lizzo.

