The Top 5 Moments of ‘Rolling Stone on Twitch’ (So Far)

In its first 90 days, Rolling Stone on Twitch has hosted more than 65 guest interviews, 35 live performances, streamed over 130 hours, and has been viewed by an audience of over 12 million fans worldwide. In celebration of the channel’s successful first three months, here are our top five highlights from the stream thus far.

Ava Max Judges Internet Romances (March 12th, 2021)

Pop artist Ava Max joined Jon and Tia’s 10th Twitch stream for a game called ‘Sweet or Psycho’, named for the singer-songwriter’s debut hit single. In this segment, our hosts presented a series of romantic gestures sourced from the depths of the internet and Ava was asked to determine whether each act is cute and thoughtful or over-the-top insane.

Eric Andre Makes Host Jon Weigell Chug Ranch (March 26th, 2021)

Comedian Eric Andre sat down with Jon and Tia to flex his home-state knowledge in the “Florida Man Challenge” – a game where the hosts tested Andre’s familiarity with Florida by making him guess which wild headlines came from the Sunshine State. The stakes of the game were high. With each correct answer, Jon had to throw back a full shot of ranch dressing. Unfortunately for Jon, Eric Andre knew Florida all too well.

Mike Shinoda Draws Fan Suggestions While Reminiscing (April 16th, 2021)

Jon, Tia, and Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda showed off their illustration skills by drawing chat-suggested cartoon characters on the spot, live. As they doodled, Shinoda shares stories from his diverse and prolific career in music.

Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley Produces a Track Live (May 5th, 2021)

Glass Animals frontman, Dave Bayley, joined the stream for Rolling Stone on Twitch’s ‘Meet the Producer’ series. During the segment, Bayley detailed his creative process as a producer, then live-produced a brand new track using suggestions from the chat (and Tia’s virtuosic whistle).

girl in red Delivers an Impactful Acoustic Set (May 11th, 2021)

Indie-rock singer-songwriter girl in red delivered a charming, candid interview before blowing viewers away with an intimate acoustic performance of songs from her latest album, if i could make it go quiet.

To stay up to date on the latest always-live interviews, performances, and special events, tune in daily, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, only on Rolling Stone on Twitch. Follow for live alerts and subscribe for exclusive features. To be a part of the discussion 24/7, join our new Discord server.