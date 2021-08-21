Why Is Beyonce’s ‘Formation’ the Greatest Music Video of All Time?

In the latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, we break down Rolling Stone’s recent ranking of the greatest music videos of all time (topped by Beyoncé’s “Formation”). Our panel also looks back at how the arrival of MTV reshaped the music industry, as well as the look and feel of TV shows and movies, forever.

Mankaprr Conteh, David Fear, and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which touches on the madness of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain,” the seductive power of D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” and much more.

