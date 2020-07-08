So You Just Watched ‘Hamilton’ — Here Are 22 Other Movies to Stream on Disney+ Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Disney+ saw a surge in signups thanks to the premiere of Hamilton, but there’s more to the streaming service than just one hit musical.

Launched in November 2019, Disney+ has quickly become one of the most popular streaming platforms online, with a catalogue that includes almost all the films in the Disney canon, along with titles from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. It’s also a great place to find award-winning documentaries and seasonal family favorites. From big-screen blockbusters to date night rom-coms, here’s what to stream on Disney+ right now.

Avatar – The blockbuster film finds a home for streaming as one of Disney’s big acquisitions from 20th Century Fox. Strangely, the sci-fi epic is only available to stream in HD, and not in 4K like some of the other titles below.

Black Panther – One of the most popular films in recent memory, Black Panther’s move from Netflix to Disney+ was one of the streamer’s big selling points when it launched last fall.

Coco – The heartwarming 2017 animated film centered around November’s Día de Muertos but it’s now available to stream year-round.

Freaky Friday – Disney+ has both the 1976 original and the 2003 Lindsay Lohan remake available for streaming.

Hocus Pocus – While plans for a sequel continue to be discussed, you can watch the original Halloween classic here.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Marvel’s entire cinematic universe is available for streaming on Disney+, including this fan favorite, starring Chris Pratt, a gun-toting raccoon, and Groot.

Jane – Hundreds of hours of archival footage help tell the story of Jane Goodall, in this 2017 documentary from National Geographic.

Miracle on 34th Street – The holiday classic is now available to stream year-round.

The Muppets franchise – From The Muppet Christmas Carol to 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted, Disney+ is where you’ll find Jim Henson’s favorite cast of characters assembled for a little Muppet mischief.

Newsies – The live-action musical stars a young Christian Bale, as he leads a team of delivery boys in a fanciful face-off against a villainous newspaper tycoon (Disney+ also has the Broadway musical available for streaming too).

The Parent Trap – Settle in for another double feature night with Lindsay Lohan. Disney+ has the original 1961 film, starring Hayley Mills, and the Lohan remake, which came out in 1998.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – Remember Johnny Depp in better times by re-watching him in this swash-buckling franchise. Disney+ has all five films available for 4K Dolby Vision playback.

Queen of Katwe – After you cheer on Lupita Nyong’o in Black Panther, see her in this Mira Nair film, based on the true story of a Ugandan girl whose life changes forever when she discovers the joy of chess.

Remember the Titans – The true story of an African-American coach and his high school football team dealing with racism in the Seventies is sadly still as relevant as ever today. Come for Denzel Washington’s masterful performance; stay for a then-relatively unknown Ryan Gosling, who steals every scene he’s in.

The Simpsons Movie – After you binge all 30 seasons of The Simpsons on Disney+, settle in for a re-watch of this 2007 film, which people either loved or loathed.

The Sound of Music – The classic Julie Andrews/Christopher Plummer musical is always a family favorite, and Disney+ has it ready for on-demand streaming for your next sing-along night.

Star Wars franchise – Disney+ is your exclusive online home to stream the Star Wars franchise for free. The platform has the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, and newer titles like Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Last Jedi. Disney+ is also where you’ll find The Mandalorian, one of the handful of original series that debuted on the streamer last fall. See all of the Disney+ Star Wars offerings here.

Toy Story franchise – One of the most critically-acclaimed franchises of all time (across all movies, not just animated films) is now available to stream online. Disney+ only has the first three films in the franchise available on its platform for now; you’ll still need to use Amazon or a similar site to watch Toy Story 4.

Tron – This 1982 classic was arguably ahead of its time, and many of its themes are still relevant today. Watch the original, then compare it to Tron: Legacy, which hit theaters in 2010.

Up – Prepare the tissues, because this Pixar gem is about to stir up all the emotions again. Fortunately, you can stream it from the comfort — and privacy — of home, so you won’t have to be self-conscious about the sobbing.

While You Were Sleeping – If you’re in the mood for a good rom-com, Disney+ has this 1995 Sandra Bullock gem about a case of mistaken identity gone right.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? – Robert Zemeckis’ live action/animated mash-up is still one of the most creative and visually dazzling films in the Disney canon, giving it a well-deserved spot on our list.