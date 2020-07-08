 Best Movies on Disney+: What to Watch on Disney Plus After 'Hamilton' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next How the Media Turned Child Rape Into a 'Tryst' for Mary Kay Letourneau Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

So You Just Watched ‘Hamilton’ — Here Are 22 Other Movies to Stream on Disney+ Right Now

From blockbuster hits to unearthed classics, here’s what to watch on Disney+

By
Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

Tim Chan's Most Recent Stories

View All
best movies to watch on disney plus

'Tron' is one of the films available to stream now on Disney+

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Disney+ saw a surge in signups thanks to the premiere of Hamilton, but there’s more to the streaming service than just one hit musical.

Launched in November 2019, Disney+ has quickly become one of the most popular streaming platforms online, with a catalogue that includes almost all the films in the Disney canon, along with titles from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. It’s also a great place to find award-winning documentaries and seasonal family favorites. From big-screen blockbusters to date night rom-coms, here’s what to stream on Disney+ right now.

(You can sign up for Disney+ for just $6.99 a month here or grab this bundle deal that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $12.99 a month)

Avatar – The blockbuster film finds a home for streaming as one of Disney’s big acquisitions from 20th Century Fox. Strangely, the sci-fi epic is only available to stream in HD, and not in 4K like some of the other titles below.

Black Panther – One of the most popular films in recent memory, Black Panther’s move from Netflix to Disney+ was one of the streamer’s big selling points when it launched last fall.

Related

how to watch hamilton stream online
How to Watch 'Hamilton' Online: Stream the Hit Musical on Disney+ Now
The Best Streaming Deals to Take Advantage of Right Now

Related

johnny cash loretta lynn
50 Country Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own
The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time

Coco – The heartwarming 2017 animated film centered around November’s Día de Muertos but it’s now available to stream year-round.

Freaky Friday – Disney+ has both the 1976 original and the 2003 Lindsay Lohan remake available for streaming.

Hocus Pocus – While plans for a sequel continue to be discussed, you can watch the original Halloween classic here.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Marvel’s entire cinematic universe is available for streaming on Disney+, including this fan favorite, starring Chris Pratt, a gun-toting raccoon, and Groot.

Jane – Hundreds of hours of archival footage help tell the story of Jane Goodall, in this 2017 documentary from National Geographic.

Miracle on 34th Street – The holiday classic is now available to stream year-round.

The Muppets franchise – From The Muppet Christmas Carol to 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted, Disney+ is where you’ll find Jim Henson’s favorite cast of characters assembled for a little Muppet mischief.

Newsies – The live-action musical stars a young Christian Bale, as he leads a team of delivery boys in a fanciful face-off against a villainous newspaper tycoon (Disney+ also has the Broadway musical available for streaming too).

The Parent Trap – Settle in for another double feature night with Lindsay Lohan. Disney+ has the original 1961 film, starring Hayley Mills, and the Lohan remake, which came out in 1998.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – Remember Johnny Depp in better times by re-watching him in this swash-buckling franchise. Disney+ has all five films available for 4K Dolby Vision playback.

Queen of Katwe – After you cheer on Lupita Nyong’o in Black Panther, see her in this Mira Nair film, based on the true story of a Ugandan girl whose life changes forever when she discovers the joy of chess.

Remember the Titans – The true story of an African-American coach and his high school football team dealing with racism in the Seventies is sadly still as relevant as ever today. Come for Denzel Washington’s masterful performance; stay for a then-relatively unknown Ryan Gosling, who steals every scene he’s in.

The Simpsons Movie – After you binge all 30 seasons of The Simpsons on Disney+, settle in for a re-watch of this 2007 film, which people either loved or loathed.

The Sound of Music – The classic Julie Andrews/Christopher Plummer musical is always a family favorite, and Disney+ has it ready for on-demand streaming for your next sing-along night.

Star Wars franchise – Disney+ is your exclusive online home to stream the Star Wars franchise for free. The platform has the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, and newer titles like Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Last Jedi. Disney+ is also where you’ll find The Mandalorian, one of the handful of original series that debuted on the streamer last fall. See all of the Disney+ Star Wars offerings here.

Toy Story franchise – One of the most critically-acclaimed franchises of all time (across all movies, not just animated films) is now available to stream online. Disney+ only has the first three films in the franchise available on its platform for now; you’ll still need to use Amazon or a similar site to watch Toy Story 4.

Tron – This 1982 classic was arguably ahead of its time, and many of its themes are still relevant today. Watch the original, then compare it to Tron: Legacy, which hit theaters in 2010.

Up – Prepare the tissues, because this Pixar gem is about to stir up all the emotions again. Fortunately, you can stream it from the comfort — and privacy — of home, so you won’t have to be self-conscious about the sobbing.

While You Were Sleeping – If you’re in the mood for a good rom-com, Disney+ has this 1995 Sandra Bullock gem about a case of mistaken identity gone right.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? – Robert Zemeckis’ live action/animated mash-up is still one of the most creative and visually dazzling films in the Disney canon, giving it a well-deserved spot on our list.

In This Article: Disney Plus, Hamilton, RS Recommends

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.