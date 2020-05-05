 What's the Best Fiona Apple Album? - Rolling Stone
What’s the Best Fiona Apple Album?

The new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now digs into Fiona Apple’s entire catalog

Brian Hiatt

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Claire Shaffer, Brittany Spanos, and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt for a deep dive into the entire catalog of Fiona Apple, from 1996’s Tidal to this year’s masterpiece, Fetch the Bolt Cutters (which Shaffer reviewed in April). The episode goes track-by-track through the new album, while exploring how Apple overcame early misconceptions and sexist criticism to become one of the most consistent and inventive artists of her generation. Meanwhile, Shaffer and Spanos explain why they both rank Tidal at the bottom of Apple’s catalog, despite being fans of the album.

To hear the entire episode right now, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Last week on Rolling Stone Music Now, we interviewed Dua Lipa. The podcast is nominated for a Webby Award – please vote for us right here.

In This Article: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple, Rolling Stone Music Now

