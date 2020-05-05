What’s the Best Fiona Apple Album?

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Claire Shaffer, Brittany Spanos, and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt for a deep dive into the entire catalog of Fiona Apple, from 1996’s Tidal to this year’s masterpiece, Fetch the Bolt Cutters (which Shaffer reviewed in April). The episode goes track-by-track through the new album, while exploring how Apple overcame early misconceptions and sexist criticism to become one of the most consistent and inventive artists of her generation. Meanwhile, Shaffer and Spanos explain why they both rank Tidal at the bottom of Apple’s catalog, despite being fans of the album.

To hear the entire episode right now, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Last week on Rolling Stone Music Now, we interviewed Dua Lipa. The podcast is nominated for a Webby Award – please vote for us right here.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.